KBC Group NV Sells 3,857 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $22,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 21.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 24.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 28.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,038.74.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,033.48 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,959.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,752.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,078 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.