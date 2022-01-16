KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) and Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Financial Review

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) and Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of KDDI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares KDDI and Bureau Veritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KDDI 11.82% 12.18% 6.16% Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KDDI and Bureau Veritas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KDDI $49.94 billion 1.43 $6.12 billion $1.31 11.85 Bureau Veritas $5.26 billion N/A $143.13 million N/A N/A

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Bureau Veritas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KDDI and Bureau Veritas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KDDI 1 3 0 0 1.75 Bureau Veritas 0 5 5 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

KDDI has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bureau Veritas has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KDDI beats Bureau Veritas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services. The Business Services segment provides communication services, ICT solutions, data center services for companies The Others segment handles communication equipment construction and maintenance, and research and development of information and communication technology. The company was founded by Kazuo Inamori on June 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products. The Marine and Offshore segment checks the compliance of ships and offshore units by carrying standards mainly on the strength of structures and equipment reliability on board. The Agri-Food and Commodities segment provides its clients with inspection, laboratory testing, and certification services for all types of commodities, including oil and petrochemicals, metals and minerals, food, and agri-commodities. The Industry segment includes conformity assessment, production monitoring, asset integrity management, and equipment certification. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment consists of buildings and infrastructure lifecycle, including capital expenditure and operating expenditure services. The Certification segment certifies the QHSE management systems utilized by clients comply with international standards or with nationa

