Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Up to $18.10

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $18.48. Kelly Services shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 949 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $727.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

