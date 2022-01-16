Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the December 15th total of 793,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.1 days.

KELTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

