Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €145.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €156.50 ($177.84).

DHER opened at €78.52 ($89.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.22. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($165.23). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

