KeyCorp Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $108.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.65.

NYSE:EOG opened at $105.63 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FMR LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

