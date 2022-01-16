KeyCorp Boosts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $44.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.14.

NYSE FE opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

