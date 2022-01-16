KeyCorp Boosts Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $71.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.20.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.66 on Thursday. Southern has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.