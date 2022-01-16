KeyCorp Lowers Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $106.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.00% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAND. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.60.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.01, a PEG ratio of 85.05 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.10. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $145,820. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 115.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,050,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,869,000 after buying an additional 563,935 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after purchasing an additional 311,804 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.