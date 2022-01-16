KeyCorp Raises Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $76.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

XEL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.97 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.