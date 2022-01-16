Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE:KRP opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.50%.

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 314,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 313,720 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $4,236,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 94.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 145,753 shares during the period. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.