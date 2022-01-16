Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,906 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

NYSE:KMB opened at $143.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.92.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

