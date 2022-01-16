King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 144,266 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,266 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $47,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,286,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,225,000 after acquiring an additional 64,451 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

