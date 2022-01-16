King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 23,644 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,930,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,644 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $131,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 459,087 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DD opened at $84.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

