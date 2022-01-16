King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,257,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 133,942 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $97,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $308.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.81.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.