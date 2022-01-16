King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $34.79 Million Stock Holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,612,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 3.78% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $34,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

MCF opened at $3.22 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 28.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer bought 317,525 shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $968,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

