King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 14,300 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 934,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $27,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 18.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 59.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 46,596 shares in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

