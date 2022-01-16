King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 243,789 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,381,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 243,789 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.61% of V.F. worth $159,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in V.F. by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VFC opened at $72.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

