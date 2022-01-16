Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,940 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

KGC stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

