Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Short Interest Update

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 755,600 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the December 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

KL stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. 1,742,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,708. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

KL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

