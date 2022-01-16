KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) & CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Critical Contrast

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. KKR & Co. Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CI Financial pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KKR & Co. Inc. pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KKR & Co. Inc. has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares CI Financial and KKR & Co. Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 15.41% 38.28% 8.73% KKR & Co. Inc. 44.15% 5.97% 1.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CI Financial and KKR & Co. Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 7 0 2.88 KKR & Co. Inc. 0 3 8 0 2.73

CI Financial currently has a consensus price target of $31.43, suggesting a potential upside of 51.68%. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus price target of $84.36, suggesting a potential upside of 21.56%. Given CI Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CI Financial is more favorable than KKR & Co. Inc..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI Financial and KKR & Co. Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.35 $355.32 million $1.48 14.00 KKR & Co. Inc. $4.23 billion 9.60 $2.00 billion $8.97 7.74

KKR & Co. Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than CI Financial. KKR & Co. Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CI Financial has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR & Co. Inc. has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats CI Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities. The Private Markets line manages and sponsors a group of private equity funds that invest capital for long-term appreciation, either through controlling ownership of a company or strategic minority positions. The Public Markets line operates combined credit and hedge funds platforms. The Capital Markets line comprises of global capital markets business. It implements traditional and non-traditional capital solutions for investments or companies seeking financing. The Principal Activities line manages the firm’s assets and deploys capital to support and grow the businesses. The company was founded by Henry R. Kravis and George R. Roberts in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

