KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,158,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.