Klimatas Trading Down 25.6% Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $6,224.02 and $105.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 125.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

