KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $15.89, but opened at $16.25. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 1,503 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

