Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Price Target Cut to €22.75

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.30 ($26.48) to €22.75 ($25.85) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.

Get Kojamo Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.