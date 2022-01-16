K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.07 ($15.99).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.93) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.95 ($15.85) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of SDF opened at €17.97 ($20.42) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €8.03 ($9.12) and a 52-week high of €17.58 ($19.98). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.73.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

