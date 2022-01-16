K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,200 shares, an increase of 116.6% from the December 15th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$19.30 during trading on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $19.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $7.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $7.77. The company had revenue of $879.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.20 million.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

