Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.39.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The company had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,064 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

