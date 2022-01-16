Liquity USD Market Cap Tops $719.50 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. Liquity USD has a market cap of $719.50 million and $15.80 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

