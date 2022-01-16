LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LIXIL stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.84. 466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493. LIXIL has a fifty-two week low of $45.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.20.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

