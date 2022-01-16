Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,700 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the December 15th total of 451,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 494,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LIZI opened at $1.57 on Friday. Lizhi has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.34.
Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 72.00%.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
About Lizhi
Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.
Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.