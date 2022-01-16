loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of LDI opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 555,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,853,010.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in loanDepot by 1,435.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

