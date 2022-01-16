Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.56.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $520.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $609.39 and a 200 day moving average of $619.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

