Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Financial Survey

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Accuray -1.85% 3.19% 0.45%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Accuray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longview Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Accuray 0 0 1 0 3.00

Accuray has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.89%. Given Accuray’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accuray is more favorable than Longview Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.5% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Accuray’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Accuray $396.29 million 0.97 -$6.31 million ($0.08) -53.00

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accuray.

Summary

Accuray beats Longview Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc. is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy. The company was founded by John R. Adler in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

