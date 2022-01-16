Loop Capital Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,300.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,621.23.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,102.91 on Thursday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,424.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,459.28. The stock has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.