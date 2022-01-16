Loop Capital Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,300.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,621.23.
NYSE SHOP opened at $1,102.91 on Thursday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,424.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,459.28. The stock has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.41.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
