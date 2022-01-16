Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $12.39 Million Investment in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Duolingo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $966,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,484,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,522,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.59. Duolingo Inc has a 12 month low of $89.98 and a 12 month high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,260,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,179 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $451,767.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 224,773 shares of company stock worth $22,675,295 and have sold 165,758 shares worth $23,353,635.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

