Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Shares in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,051,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.49% of JOANN as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in JOANN during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in JOANN during the second quarter valued at $546,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in JOANN during the second quarter valued at $448,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in JOANN during the second quarter valued at $8,778,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in JOANN during the second quarter valued at $312,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $429.51 million and a P/E ratio of 5.01. JOANN Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.84 million. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $778,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JOAN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

