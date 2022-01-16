Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $141.54 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

