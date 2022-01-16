Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $15,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.9% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 203,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average is $73.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

