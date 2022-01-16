Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Twilio by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Twilio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $215.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.90 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,729 shares of company stock worth $16,995,787 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

