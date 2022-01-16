Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Upstart by 16.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 131.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 4.5% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total value of $9,552,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,705,366 shares of company stock worth $349,853,904. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPST. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Upstart stock opened at $111.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.18 and its 200 day moving average is $214.51. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

