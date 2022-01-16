Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $347,000 Stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 158,462 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Nautilus worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Nautilus by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Nautilus by 94,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLS shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

