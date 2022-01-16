Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,029 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tejon Ranch worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,837 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

TRC opened at $18.02 on Friday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $475.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.