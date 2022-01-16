Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 150.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 20.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $44,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $2,957,053.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 217,293 shares of company stock valued at $7,673,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PD stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.24. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

