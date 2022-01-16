Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 76,687 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76,687 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.72. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

