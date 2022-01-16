Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $65.13 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.23.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

