LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on LumiraDx in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on LumiraDx in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. LumiraDx has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $109.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million. Research analysts expect that LumiraDx will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter worth $317,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter worth $224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter worth $205,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter worth $29,000.

About LumiraDx

