Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 656 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $494.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $548.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.62. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

