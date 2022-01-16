Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 385 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,019,000 after acquiring an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $59,651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 517,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,761,000 after acquiring an additional 85,669 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $371.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $341.50 and a one year high of $589.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $405.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.67.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

