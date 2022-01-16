Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 245.8% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period.

MGU opened at $24.77 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

